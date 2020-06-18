Authorities seek help in finding family members of dead Visalia man

TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — Officials are seeking the public’s help in finding the family members of a man who died in April in Visalia, according to the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office.

Juan Duran was found dead outside of a convenience store in the area of 2400 N. Dinuba Boulevard. His death is being considered natural at this time.

Information about Duran’s relatives can be reported to Detective William Perryman or Sgt. David Rhoads at 559-687-7004. Anonymous information can be reported through the Sheriff’s Office TipNow program at 559-725-4194 or tcso@tipnow.com.

