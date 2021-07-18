Authorities searching for missing hiker in Yosemite National Park

FRESNO COUNTY, California. (KSEE/KGPE) – Authorities are searching for a hiker who has been reported missing in Yosemite National Park.

National Park Service officials say 61-year-old Fred Zalokar was day hiking at the park on Saturday, July 17, and was using an off-trail route to get from Bunnell Point to the summit of Mount Clark.

Zalokar had planned to return to Yosemite Valley following the hike, but officials say he never arrived and his whereabouts are currently unknown.

He is described as 6’0″ tall, 150 pounds, with gray hair and brown eyes.

Officials say he was seen wearing a yellow shirt, khaki shorts, calf sleeves, a brown “Eastern Sierra” ballcap, and sunglasses. He might also be carrying a red Mammut Bullet Pack, a black LED headlamp, and a jacket.

Zalokar has a family band radio with him and might be using bank 1/channel 1.

Anyone who has seen Zalokar or was hiking in the same area on Saturday or Sunday is asked to call Yosemite National Park Dispatch at (209) 379-1992.