Authorities searching for missing hiker in Yosemite National Park

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Authorities are searching for a man who has been reported missing in Yosemite National Park following a three-day hike.

National Park Service officials say 31-year-old Joel Thomazin had planned a solo hike from Hetch Hetchy to Lake Eleanor and back from Sept. 6 to Sept. 9 but never returned.

Officials describe Thomazin as 5 feet 10 inches tall, with buzzed brown-colored hair.

He was last seen with a Kelty brand yellow and gray backpack, green sleeping bag, bright-red inflatable kayak, a blue/green colored hammock, and tan or blue zip-off pants.

Authorities are asking anyone in the area of Miguel Meadow, Lake Eleanor, or on the trails around Hetch Hetchy since Monday to contact Yosemite Search and Rescue at (209) 238-7046.

