Authorities searching for missing 72-year-old hiker in Yosemite National Park

Richard Judd has been reported missing in Yosemite National Park.

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Authorities are searching for a hiker who has been reported missing following a day hike in Yosemite National Park.

National Park Service officials say 72-year-old Richard Judd was last seen on Sunday, July 25, as he was hiking from his camp, near Lower Merced Pass Lake, to Red Peak Pass.

Judd is described as 5’11”, 150 pounds, with brown eyes, short graying hair, and a beard.

He was last seen wearing blue clothing.

Anyone with information about Judd’s whereabouts is asked to call the National Park Service’s tip line at (888) 653-0009.