KINGS CANYON, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Kings Canyon National Park officials are searching for a man who is missing after a day hike Wednesday.

Park officials say 65-year-old Paul Benson was last seen on Wednesday, September 13 at 8:40 a.m. Paul intended to go on a day hike in the Ranger Lake area of Kings Canyon National Park and return to camp that evening at Ranger Lake.

According to officials, Paul was part of an 8-person multi-day backpacking trip hiking near Seville Lake, Lost Lake, Ranger Lake, and the JO Pass area.

Paul was last seen wearing a red and gray jacket, a blue, purple, and brown patterned fleece, tan or red clay pants, and an olive-brimmed hat. Paul is 6 feet 4 inches tall and weighs 200 pounds.

If you were in the Ranger Lake area on Wednesday, Septmeber 13, or today, or think you may have seen Paul, please contact Sequoia and Kings Canyon National Parks Dispatch at 559-565-3195.