Authorities searching for 13-year-old girl missing out of Mariposa County

MARIPOSA COUNTY, California. (KSEE/KGPE) – Authorities are asking for the public’s help in finding a 13-year-old girl who has been reported missing in Mariposa County.

The Mariposa County Sheriff’s Office says Emillie Miller was reported missing after she was last seen leaving her home in Greeley Hill on Thursday, June 29.

After leaving home, Miller was confirmed to have been spotted in the Manteca area.

She is described as 5’3″, 130 pounds, with brown eyes and brown hair with blonde highlights.

Miller currently has a broken nose and two black eyes as a result of being in a recent car accident.

Anyone with information on Miller’s whereabouts is asked to call the Mariposa County Sheriff’s Office at 209-955-3516 or contact the nearest law enforcement agency.

July 23 2021 05:30 pm

