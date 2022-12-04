FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The family of missing 86-year-old Ulysses Carr continues to hope for the best as search and rescue teams expanded their search in southwest Fresno Saturday.

Eight days after Carr went missing his son, Eric Carr, is staying strong. “I have that time where I break down, but I gotta keep looking. I’ve been looking since last Friday from 6:00 in the morning to 9:00 to 12:00 at night.”

Ulysses was diagnosed with Alzheimer’s and often goes on hours-long walks every day.

He was last seen Friday November 25th after he left to go on a walk from his home near Muscat and Valentine Avenues in Fresno.

Since then, the Valley has experienced freezing temperatures and wet weather.

His son, Eric, says he will continue to look for his dad until he is found.

“My dad was great. He was there for all my football, track… he was there for all my sporting events,” Carr continued.

On Saturday the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office, along with search and rescue teams from throughout the state, searched over 20 miles of open fields looking for Ulysses.

“We’ve been searching for Ulysses Carr all week. We have been searching 24-hours-a-day with a lot of different resources,” said Kathy Curtice with the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office.

On Saturday more than 95 people gathered to take part in the search.

While some of the search party was on foot, members of the Sheriff’s Office also took motorcycles and horses to cover the large search area.

Investigators say the best thing the public can do to help is to stay clear of the search teams. “One thing we want to make sure everybody realizes, even if they are out in an empty field walking along searching, leaving tracks or a wrapper or something else, it could throw us off,” Curtice said.

If you have any information on Ulysses Carr’s whereabouts, or you have seen him, you are asked to call the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office immediately at 559-600-3111.