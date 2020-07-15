Authorities search for missing 2-year-old Madera boy

MADERA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — Authorities are searching for a 2-year-old boy from Madera who has gone missing in a possible abduction, according to the Madera Police Department.

Thaddeus Sran, 2, is approximately 2 feet tall and weighs 30 pounds. (Madera Police)

Thaddeus Sran, 2, went missing from his home in the area of 800 C St. between 10 p.m. Tuesday and 8:30 a.m. Wednesday, said Commander Gianchino Chiaramonte. Sran had a premature birth and has a feeding tube. He is non-verbal and recently learned to walk.

Police said Sran needs specials care and needs to be reunited with his family as soon as possible.

He was last seen wearing a red shirt and Spiderman pants with a diaper underneath. He is about 2 feet tall and weighs 30 pounds.

Chiaramonte said Police are investigating this as a possible abduction and every lead is being explored. Numerous agencies, including the FBI and the U.S. Marshall’s Service, are assisting in the search and investigation.

Anyone with information regarding the case or has seen Sran is urged to call 559-675-4220.

