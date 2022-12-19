FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Police have identified the woman who was shot and killed by her sister’s boyfriend on Highway 41 in Fresno, as 28-year-old Ta-Sheng Ly of Fresno.

This is just the latest instance of domestic violence that has claimed lives in the city of Fresno.

Officers with California Highway Patrol say a 30-year-old male from Squaw Valley persuaded his 25-year-old estranged girlfriend and Ta-Sheng Ly, her sister, to pull over on the southbound shoulder near the Ashlan exit, on Highway 41 in Fresno.

The man got out of his car, pulled out a gun, and started firing as the women tried to get away.

Ly was struck and later died at the hospital.

The suspect took off in his car down Highway 99, where Fresno Police tracked him down.

They say the man turned the gun on himself.

Authorities believe the suspect had a history of domestic disputes.

“It’s not something that happens typically in public so your average police officer, detective that’s driving around um doesn’t come across these things. There’s no… there’s no crime patterns that we see,” said Fresno Police PIO Officer Felipe Uribe.

Just last week a pregnant N-Kya Logan was stabbed and presumably killed in her home before she was set on fire.

Her brother is charged with the murder of her and her unborn son.

“Really the only way that it can be prevented is from the home. From the inside out. By people who are the victims or a couple that’s having maybe some difficulties in the relationship seeking professional help,” said Uribe.

Fresno’s Marjaree Mason Center provides resources for those people looking to escape domestic violence.

According to the director of development and communication at the center, they’ve had nearly two-thousand crisis drop-ins so far this year, up nearly 500 from last year.

“I have never recalled seeing like this at this particular time of year. Obviously, we’ve had you know times or seasons where we’ll see a lot of very severe violence and homicides. Um I have not remembered it being this close to the holidays,” said Charity Susnick, Director of Development and Communication at the Marjaree Mason Center.

As for why more people have utilized the center this year, Susnick said it could be for a variety of reasons, possibly more domestic violence, or people knowing more than ever that there are resources available.

She urges anyone in need of help to call their hotline at 559-233-4257.

If you believe your life is in danger, dial 911.