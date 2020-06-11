Several officers wounded, suspect down in 2nd active shooter case in Paso Robles

PASO ROBLES, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — Several officers were wounded and a suspect is down in the second active shooter situation in Paso Robles in two days, the Paso Robles Police Department said Thursday.

Authorities reported gunfire around 2:30 p.m. in the area of Ramada Drive and Volpi Ysabel Road.

Suspect down. Several officers wounded. — Paso Robles Police (@PasoRoblesPD) June 11, 2020

The public has been asked to avoid the area.

The Sheriff’s Office has issued a reverse 911 shelter in place message to residents within a two-mile radius of Volpi Ysabel Road.

A Reverse 911 shelter in place message was issued for those within a two-mile radius of Volpi Ysabel Rd in Paso Robles due to law enforcement activity. — SLO County Sheriff (@SLOSheriff) June 11, 2020

The active-shooter incident follows the shooting of a sheriff’s deputy by a suspected transient on Wednesday.

No other information was immediately available.

