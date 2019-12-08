Three shot in Del Rey drive-by: FCSO

DEL REY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — Authorities said three people have been shot Saturday afternoon in a reported drive-by shooting in the Fresno County town of Del Rey, west of Sanger.

The Fresno County Sheriff’s Office said a drive-by shooting occurred near a store in the area of Morro and Portola avenues around 3:40 pm.

The victims were taken to area hospitals for with major injuries. One was airlifted with life-threatening injuries.

Deputies say the suspect(s) are on the loose.

#MorrowIncident Firefighters are on scene with @FresnoSheriff for a reported shooting on Morrow & Portola in the town of Del Rey. 3 victims are being treated and transported to local hospitals with major injuries. pic.twitter.com/20ft4stOD9 — CALFIRE/FresnoCoFire (@FresnoCoFire) December 8, 2019

No other details are available. This story will be updated.

