Authorities respond to Bass Lake for potential drowning

BASS LAKE, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — Authorities responded to Bass Lake on Saturday afternoon for a potential drowning, according to the Madera County Sheriff’s Office.

Rescuers responded to the lake around 3 p.m. and later pulled a male subject out of the water, said spokeswoman Sarah Jackson. CPR is being performed on the victim.

The victim is being taken to an ambulance at the Ducey’s boat dock.

No other information was immediately available.

