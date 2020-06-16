Authorities need help finding missing, at-risk man in Fresno County

Shawn Evans

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — The Fresno County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help locating a missing, at-risk man.

Shawn Evans, 49, was last seen in the area of Cherry and Floral avenues in Fresno on Saturday.

He was wearing blue jeans, a black hoodie sweatshirt, a cowboy hat and sneakers.

The Sheriff’s Office says that Evans is considered to be at-risk due to his diminished mental capacity and needs to take medication.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts should contact the Sheriff’s Office at (559) 600-3111. You may reference case number 20-0006505.

