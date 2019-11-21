Authorities need help identifying man found in a Fresno canal

FRESNO COUNTY, California (KSEE/KGPE) – The Fresno County Sheriff’s Office needs help identifying a man found in a canal in southeast Fresno Saturday night.

The victim was found east of Millbrook Avenue, off McKinley Avenue around 5:30 p.m. A passerby saw him and pulled him closer to the embankment.

Officers and fire crews arrived on the scene and were able to retrieve the man’s body. He’s said to have been in the canal for days, making it hard to ID him.

He is described as 5 feet 5 inches tall and 175 pounds. He’s possibly Asian or Hispanic and in his 30s or 40s and was wearing a Cargill shirt, shorts, a black belt, and bright red Nike shoes.

He has a tribal tattoo on his right shoulder and the name “Keyden” written in cursive on his left hand.

Anyone who believes they have information about this person is asked to please contact deputy coroner Jeff Gentry at 559-600-8308 or send an email to jeff.gentry@fresnosheriff.org.

For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.