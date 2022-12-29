MERCED COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Merced County Sheriff Coroner’s Bureau is asking the public for help to locate the relatives of two deceased men, officials say.

The two men have been identified as 55-year-old Jeff Michael Martinez and 71-year-old Richard Carter Watson, according to the authorities.

Coroner’s officials say they have searched numerous personal records, but their attempts to find their relatives have been unsuccessful. Officials add that it is crucial to find the men’s relatives so both can have a proper burial.

Anyone with information concerning the men’s relatives is asked to call the Merced County Sheriff Coroner’s Office at (209) 385-7369.