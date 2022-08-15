FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Police officers and investigators are looking for a person who allegedly set multiple fires along the railroad tracks in central Fresno.

According to the Fresno Fire Department, fire crews were called around 9:43 a.m. Monday for a report of a suspect lighting grass fires along the railroad tracks from Van Ness through Ashlan Avenue.

Witnesses told officers the suspect was seen setting multiple fires threatening residential and commercial structures.

Fire officials say the fires have been contained and only caused damage to grass areas and some fences.

This incident is still under investigation.