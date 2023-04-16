MENDOTA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Authorities are actively investigating the death of a man in Mendota, first reported early Sunday morning.

The Mendota Police Department was called to a home in the 400 block of Oller Street just after 6:30 a.m. for a report of a man down on the ground.

Officers say they arrived to find that the man was dead.

It was at that point, the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office says, it’s deputies were asked to assist Mendota police in the case.

Deputies say it is still early in the investigation and they are trying to determine the cause of death, and if the man died at the hands of someone else.

The Sheriff’s Office asks anyone with information on this case to please contact them at 559-600-1650.