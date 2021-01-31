Authorities investigating drive-by double shooting in Pixley

PIXLEY, Calif. (KGPE) — The Tulare County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a drive-by double shooting in Pixley from Saturday night.

The Sheriff’s Office says they received a call of multiple people having gunshot wounds in the area of 800 block of E Joanne Ave just at around 9:30 p.m.

When patrol’s arrived they located two victims who had suffered gunshot wounds.

The victims were transported via ambulance to the Kaweah Delta District Hospital in Visalia and were treated for their wounds. Both victims are in stable condition.

Authorities say detectives were able to identify the suspect vehicle as a beige/tan colored 2002 GMC Sierra, single cab truck which was previously reported stolen from Delano on Friday.

The suspect vehicle fled east on Joanne Avenue then south on Elm Avenue before law enforcement arrived.

This case remains active and is currently under investigation but anyone with information about this crime is encouraged to call the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office at (559) 733-6218.