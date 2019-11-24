Authorities investigate ‘suspicious’ east Fresno house fire

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — Authorities Sunday are investigating the cause of an early morning east Fresno house fire, according to Fresno Fire Department.

The blaze occurred around 1 a.m. in the area of Cedar and Hedges avenue, Spokesman Robert Castillo said. A total of 19 fire crews battled the fire.

The cause of the fire appears to be suspicious.

No other information was available.

