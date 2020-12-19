Authorities investigate discovery of burned body in southwest Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — Authorities are investigating the discovery of a burned body that was found near railroad tracks in southwest Fresno, according to Fresno Police.

Officers around 10:50 a.m. responded to the area of Marks and Belmont avenues regarding an object that appeared to be on fire, said Lt. Ron Hughes. Arriving officers found an object described as a body with extensive burn marks in a makeshift structure near railroad tracks.

Officials from Fresno Police and Fresno Fire, including arson investigators and homicide detectives, arrived at the scene to determine if person’s death was natural or if foul play was involved.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Fresno Police at 559-621-7000 or they can remain anonymous by contacting CrimeStoppers at 559-498-7867.