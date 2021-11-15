Authorities identify woman shot and killed at northwest Fresno apartment complex

Photo of Jaime Miller-Pearson provided by the Fresno Police Department.

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Authorities have identified a woman who they say was shot and killed at an apartment complex over the weekend.

Just before 5 p.m. on Saturday, Fresno Police officers were called out to an apartment complex near Cornelia Avenue and Parkway Drive after it was reported that someone had been shot.

When officers arrived, they found Jaime Miller-Pearson, 31, suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

Miller-Pearson was rushed to a nearby hospital, where police say she passed away from her injuries hours later.

While investigating, officers say they learned Miller-Pearson was in the parking lot of the apartment complex when she was approached by an unknown person, who pulled out a gun and shot her several times.

The motive for the shooting is currently unknown.

A description of the suspect has not been provided by authorities at this time.

Detectives are working to find witnesses and any video surveillance that captured the incident.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the Fresno Police Department at (559) 621-7000.