Authorities identify woman shot and killed at northwest Fresno apartment complex

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Photo of Jaime Miller-Pearson provided by the Fresno Police Department.

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Authorities have identified a woman who they say was shot and killed at an apartment complex over the weekend.

Just before 5 p.m. on Saturday, Fresno Police officers were called out to an apartment complex near Cornelia Avenue and Parkway Drive after it was reported that someone had been shot.

When officers arrived, they found Jaime Miller-Pearson, 31, suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

Miller-Pearson was rushed to a nearby hospital, where police say she passed away from her injuries hours later.

While investigating, officers say they learned Miller-Pearson was in the parking lot of the apartment complex when she was approached by an unknown person, who pulled out a gun and shot her several times.

The motive for the shooting is currently unknown.

A description of the suspect has not been provided by authorities at this time.

Detectives are working to find witnesses and any video surveillance that captured the incident.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the Fresno Police Department at (559) 621-7000.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Big Game Countdown
February 13 2022 12:00 am

CBS47 On Your Side

Do you have a problem that you need help solving? Contact CBS47 and let us be On Your Side.

Phone: 559-761-0383
Email: OnYourSide@cbsfresno.com