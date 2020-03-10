Authorities identify woman killed in officer-involved shooting in Dinuba

DINUBA, California (KSEE/KGPE) — Authorities identified the woman killed Monday in an officer-involved shooting in Dinuba.

Shortly before 1:30 p.m., Dinuba police officers were dispatched to the 1500 block of east Millard for an unwanted person causing a disturbance.

An officer arrived on scene and contacted the suspect.

The woman was cooperative although irate and yelling at the officer, the Police Department said. As the second officer arrived, they were able to get her back into her residence, but she continued yelling and acting irate.

Once the officers believed they had calmed her enough, they left the residence and walked outside to one of the patrol units parked across the street.

While debriefing one another, the woman exited the residence and without warning fired one round from a handgun, the Police Department said.

The officers took cover behind the police vehicle.

Police said she again fired another round in the direction of the officers.

The officers advised her several times to drop the gun, which she refused to do, police said.

It appeared at that point as if she was going to fire a third shot at the officers, and one of the officers took action and returned fire, striking her in the upper body, the Police Department said.

This caused her to fall to the ground at which time her firearm was secured and officers began giving her first aid until EMS personnel arrived.

The woman was transported to the hospital and later succumbed to her injuries.

She was identified Tuesday as Jennifer Taylor, 43. The Police Department said she was known from multiple contacts in the past.

No officers were injured during the incident.

