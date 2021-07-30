Authorities identify woman killed in hit-and-run near Millerton Lake

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Authorities have identified the victim killed in a hit-and-run that took place Wednesday night.

The Fresno County Coroner’s Office says Paola Pallares, 33 of Fresno, was the woman killed on Millerton Road.

CHP says around 10:30 p.m. on Wednesday they received a call of a woman walking in the roadway on Millerton Road east of Winchell Cover Road near Table Mountain Casino.

Authorities say they found Pallares dead upon arriving, saying she appeared to have been struck by a vehicle.

CHP currently has no description of the suspect vehicle or the driver who fled the scene.

Anyone with information has been asked by officials to contact the Fresno Area CHP office at (559) 262-0400.