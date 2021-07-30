Authorities identify woman killed in hit-and-run near Millerton Lake

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Authorities have identified the victim killed in a hit-and-run that took place Wednesday night.

The Fresno County Coroner’s Office says Paola Pallares, 33 of Fresno, was the woman killed on Millerton Road.

CHP says around 10:30 p.m. on Wednesday they received a call of a woman walking in the roadway on Millerton Road east of Winchell Cover Road near Table Mountain Casino.

Authorities say they found Pallares dead upon arriving, saying she appeared to have been struck by a vehicle.

CHP currently has no description of the suspect vehicle or the driver who fled the scene.

Anyone with information has been asked by officials to contact the Fresno Area CHP office at (559) 262-0400.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

CBS47 On Your Side

Do you have a problem that you need help solving? Contact CBS47 and let us be On Your Side.

Phone: 559-761-0383
Email: OnYourSide@cbsfresno.com