Authorities identify woman killed after suspected mail thieves crash into car in Fresno County

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. – Authorities have identified a woman who they say was killed in a car crash involving a group of suspected mail thieves on Monday afternoon.

At 1:00 p.m., officers were called out to the area of Manning and Elm avenues for a report of a crash involving a car and an SUV.

When officers arrived, they found the driver of the car, identified as 64-year-old Felicia Madrid, suffering from major injuries. Madrid was rushed to a local hospital, where officials say she later died.

While investigating, officers say they learned the SUV had run a stop sign and slammed into the driver side of Madrid’s car in the intersection.

Officials say the driver of the SUV, identified as 30-year-old Breteny Grosvener, and her passengers, Chris Diaz and Jason Wheeler, were driving away from a mailbox they had stolen mail from prior to the crash.

The investigation into the crash is still ongoing.