FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Authorities have identified a woman who was killed in a hit-and-run crash early Friday morning.

On Saturday, the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office identified 29-year-old Monique Contreraz as the woman who was found dead at a La Quinta Inn on Cornelia Avenue.

Around 2:00 a.m. Friday, Fresno police officers responded to the hotel after someone called 911 to report finding a body.

When officers arrived, they found the partial remains of Contreraz in the parking lot of the business.

While investigating, officers say they learned that Contreraz had been hit by a truck near Herndon and Milburn avenues.

Following the crash, officers say the driver, later identified as 38-year-old Shawn Ginder, dragged Contreraz’s body for eight miles before he stopped at the hotel.

Ginder was later arrested in Madera County the day of the crash after his truck was found at a home.