Authorities identify street vendor gunned down in central Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — Authorities have released the identity of the street vendor shot and killed in a central Fresno drive-by shooting on Friday.

Jose Rivera, 53, was named as the man gunned down before noon in the area of Olive and Ferris avenues, according to the Fresno County Sheriff’s – Coroner Office.

Capt. David Ramos said arriving officers found a Hispanic man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds to his upper body.

The victim was taken to Community Regional Medical Center where he was later declared dead.

It was reported that a street vendor was riding his bike when confronted by an individual in a dark-colored mid-sized SUV, Ramos said. Gunshots rang out from the vehicle and struck the vendor.

The vehicle drove away from the scene on Ferris south of Olive.

The shooting continues to be under investigation.