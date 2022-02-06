Authorities identify motorcyclist killed after crashing into truck in Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Authorities have identified a motorcyclist who died after crashing into a truck making a U-turn on Saturday evening.

Just before 5:00 p.m., Fresno Police Department officials responded to the area of Blackstone and Herndon avenues for report of a motorcycle that was involved in a crash with a truck.

Upon arrival, police say they found Noah Ruiz Hernandez, 21 of Fresno, suffering from major injuries next to his motorcycle in the middle of the road.

According to officials, an officer began performing CPR, but Hernandez was later pronounced dead at the scene by medical personnel.

Officers investigating the incident say the driver of the truck traveling northbound on Blackstone Avenue misjudged how fast Hernandez was approaching on his motorcycle in the southbound lane.

Authorities say the driver of the truck was attempting to make a U-turn when Hernandez slammed into the passenger side of the truck and was ejected from his bike onto the street.

According to police, the driver of the truck was not injured in the crash and was cooperating with officers after the collision occurred.

Fresno Police Department officials say drugs or alcohol do not appear to be a factor in the collision at this time.