Authorities identify man killed in fiery two-car crash near Orange Cove

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — Authorities have released the identity of a man who was killed in a fiery two-car crash Thursday near Orange Cove.

The victim was identified as Hugo Hernandez, 18, of Reedley, according to the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office.

The crash took place around 5:15 p.m. near Manning and Jacobs avenues, according to the California Highway Patrol.

A vehicle traveling southbound on Jacobs Avenue failed to stop for a stop sign and collided with the other vehicle traveling westbound on Manning Avenue.

Officers said the two vehicles both went into the shoulder, crashed into a telephone pole, and caught fire. One driver died at the scene and the other was taken to the hospital.

Investigators do not believe alcohol to be a factor in the crash.

