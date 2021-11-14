Authorities identify man killed in Easton shooting

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Authorities with the Fresno County Coroner’s Office have identified a man who was shot and killed in Easton Friday evening.

Around 7:00 p.m., officers responded to calls of shots fired at a home near Geneva and Frantz avenues. Upon arrival, police say they found Alexis Lopez Gutierrez, 24 of Sanger, suffering from a gunshot wound.

Deputies say medical personnel attempted to save Gutierrez, but he died on scene due to his injuries. According to officials, homicide detectives are currently investigating the shooting and are working to identify the suspect.

Fresno County sheriff officials say there are no further updates at this time and this is an ongoing investigation.