Authorities identify man killed in Coalinga car crash

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

COALINGA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Fresno County Coroner’s Office has identified a man killed in a traffic collision in Coalinga on Friday.

Authorities say David Melendez-Ruiz, 36 of Lake Elsinore, was driving a vehicle eastbound on Jayne Avenue east of Enterprise Parkway at an unknown speed when the incident occurred.

According to CHP, Elsinore made an “unsafe turning movement” to the right onto the dirt shoulder of Jayne Avenue before losing control of the vehicle.

Officials say Melendez-Ruiz turned the vehicle to left, after driving on the dirt shoulder of the road, and traveled across both the eastbound and westbound lanes of Janye Avenue, into the direct path of an oncoming van.

CHP says the driver of the van attempted to take “evasive action,” but struck the right side of the vehicle Melendez-Ruiz was driving.

Authorities say as a result of the crash, Melendez-Ruiz died due to his injuries. It is still unknown at this time if alcohol or drugs played a role in the collision.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

CBS47 On Your Side

Do you have a problem that you need help solving? Contact CBS47 and let us be On Your Side.

Phone: 559-761-0383
Email: OnYourSide@cbsfresno.com

February 03 2022 12:00 am
Big Game Countdown
February 13 2022 12:00 am