Authorities identify man killed in Coalinga car crash

COALINGA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Fresno County Coroner’s Office has identified a man killed in a traffic collision in Coalinga on Friday.

Authorities say David Melendez-Ruiz, 36 of Lake Elsinore, was driving a vehicle eastbound on Jayne Avenue east of Enterprise Parkway at an unknown speed when the incident occurred.

According to CHP, Elsinore made an “unsafe turning movement” to the right onto the dirt shoulder of Jayne Avenue before losing control of the vehicle.

Officials say Melendez-Ruiz turned the vehicle to left, after driving on the dirt shoulder of the road, and traveled across both the eastbound and westbound lanes of Janye Avenue, into the direct path of an oncoming van.

CHP says the driver of the van attempted to take “evasive action,” but struck the right side of the vehicle Melendez-Ruiz was driving.

Authorities say as a result of the crash, Melendez-Ruiz died due to his injuries. It is still unknown at this time if alcohol or drugs played a role in the collision.