Authorities identify man killed in car crash involving big rig in Fresno County

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Authorities have identified a man who was killed in a traffic collision involving a big rig last week in Fresno County.

The Fresno County Sheriff’s Office says Mark Cuevas, 20, of Riverdale, was killed after his car collided with a big rig around 3:30 p.m. Thursday near Cedar and Mt. Whitney avenues.

According to the California Highway Patrol, Cuevas was ejected from his car and killed during the crash.

Officers say the driver of the semi-truck was not injured and cooperated with authorities during the investigation into the crash.