FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Authorities have identified the man who was found dead inside a car at a Fresno gas station Monday.

Officials from the Fresno County Coroner’s Office have identified the man as Kevin Morales, 30 of Fresno.

Around 4:00 p.m. on Monday, officers were called out to a gas station near First Street and Bullard Avenue after initial reports indicated that Morales appeared to be unconscious inside of a car outside of the business.

When officers arrived, they discovered that Morales was dead inside the vehicle.

Officials have not yet released Morales’s cause of death.