Authorities identify 8-year-old hit and killed by vehicle on foggy Fresno County road

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Authorities have identified a young girl who they say was hit and killed by a vehicle while walking along a foggy roadway in Fresno County on Friday night.

Around 10:00 p.m., California Highway Patrol officers were called out to the area of Friant Road, north of Willow Avenue after it was reported that someone had been hit by a car.

While investigating, officers say they learned a 22-year-old woman was driving a Toyota SUV when a domestic violence dispute broke out between her and a passenger, later identified as 51-year-old Juan Del Toro-Ramirez.

During the incident, authorities say the woman pulled over onto the shoulder of the roadway near Friant and Willow, where 8-year-old Maria Ortiz got out of the backseat of the SUV.

After getting out of the SUV, officers say Ortiz walked directly into an oncoming vehicle’s path in “heavy fog conditions.”

Following the accident, the 82-year-old driver of the vehicle that hit Ortiz stopped and cooperated with investigators.

Authorities say the driver of the SUV Ortiz got out of was arrested for misdemeanor DUI, before she was later cited and released.

Del Toro-Ramirez was arrested and booked at the Fresno County Jail on a misdemeanor charge of battery. His bail is $5,000.

Anyone with information about this case, including why Ortiz was in the roadway, is asked to contact Sgt. Chad Stokes at 559-600-8144.