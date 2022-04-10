FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Authorities have identified a toddler who was hit and killed by a truck at Lost Lake Park on Saturday night.

The Fresno County Sheriff’s Office has identified the toddler as 2-year-old Alfonso Vega Jr. of Fresno.

Around 6:40 p.m., officers from the California Highway Patrol were called out to the Lost Lake Recreation Area near Friant after it was reported that a toddler had been hit by a vehicle.

While investigating, officers say they learned Vega Jr. had walked out into the roadway and was hit by a truck as it was slowly driving through the park.

Photo of the scene.

While officers are unsure why Vega Jr. was in the road, they say the young boy’s parents appeared to be packing up their vehicle to leave the park when he was hit by the truck.

Following the crash, the driver who hit Vega Jr. immediately pulled over and called 911 for help.

The driver stayed at the scene of the crash and cooperated with officers during the investigation