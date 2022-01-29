Authorities identify 2 men killed in head-on crash in Fresno County

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Fresno County Coroner’s Office has identified two people killed after a head-on crash in Fresno County on Friday night.

CHP officers say the collision happened just before 6:00 p.m. near Belmont and Zediker avenues.

According to officials, Erin Olsen, 41 of Kingsburg, and Jose Ruiz Zelaya, 42 of Fresno, were both pronounced dead at the scene after their vehicles collided head-on with each other on Belmont Avenue.

Investigators say Olsen was attempting to pass two other vehicles on Belmont Avenue in a white sedan when he crossed directly into the path of Zelaya who was driving a silver sedan.

California Highway Patrol officers say alcohol may have been a factor in the collision and that this is an ongoing investigation.