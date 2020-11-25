Authorities ID woman killed after car crashes into palm tree, splits in half

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — The woman killed Tuesday night after her car crashed into a palm tree splitting it in half in Fresno County has been identified Wednesday.

Officers received a report of a solo vehicle crash near Kearney Boulevard and Chateau Fresno Avenue around 9:15 p.m., said Mike Salas, spokesman for the California Highway Patrol. The driver, later identified by the Coroner’s Office as Abegale Brewer, 29, of Fresno, was driving a 2002 Honda Accord, west on Kearney east of Chateau Fresno, at a high rate of speed.

For unknown reasons, the Honda left the road and entered the dirt shoulder as the right side of the vehicle struck a palm tree — splitting it in half.

Brewer was declared dead at the scene, Salas said. She was wearing a seat belt at the time of the wreck.

Alcohol and/or drugs do not appear to be a factor in the crash. The investigation is ongoing.