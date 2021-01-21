Authorities ID Fresno sex offender parolee shot and killed by officer during confrontation

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — Authorities on Thursday released the identity of the sex offender parolee shot and killed by a Fresno Police officer during a confrontation.

The parolee was identified as Frank Gonzales, 38, of Fresno, according to the Fresno County Coroner’s Office.

On Wednesday, officers were contacted by a state parole agent requesting help with a high-risk sex offender who had possibly removed his ankle monitor in a residential area near Kings Canyon Road and Jackson Avenue, said Sgt. Jeff La Blue. The parolee was found in the northwest corner of the intersection behind a business as officers approached.

Police reported that body camera footage showed officers identifying themselves to Gonzalez when he jumped up from the curb and lunged toward an officer with a metal tool in his hand.

The officer fired his gun, striking the parolee, La Blue said. Emergency aid was given to the man but he was later declared dead.

Police reported that Gonzalez was a Fresno gang member on parole for the rape of a female under 12.

Homicide detectives are investigating the case along with the City Attorney’s Office, the city Office of Independent Review and the Fresno County District Attorney’s Office.