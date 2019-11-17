Authorities find missing 69-year-old Tulare County woman’s car near Pine Flat Lake

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — Authorities announced Sunday they found a vehicle matching the description of a missing 69-year-old Cutler woman in the Fresno County foothills near Pine Flat Lake.

A vehicle matching the description of Presentacion “Precing” Melecio Quinday’s gray Toyota Matrix was found unoccupied early Sunday morning by deputies northwest of Pine Flat Lake along Sycamore Road, according to Lt. Christopher Torres of the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office. The Tulare County Sheriff’s Office reported the car was found around 2 a.m.

Fresno County deputies are conducting a search and rescue operation in the area with help the help of Tulare County personnel, according to Tulare County Sheriff’s Spokeswoman Ashley Ritchie.

Tulare County detectives found surveillance footage of Quinday at a store near the lake around 4:15 p.m. Thursday.

She is 4 feet 11 inches tall with brown eyes, brown hair, and weighs 120 pounds.

Quinday was last seen that day wearing a blue shirt by staff at the Reedley Department of Motor Vehicles office.

She was last heard by her family around 11:20 a.m. after she called her youngest daughter to report she did not pass her test, said Glenn Aquino, a family member.

A second search party launched Sunday at 10 am in Cutler at Ledbetter Park located at 40779 Road 128, Cutler, CA 93615 near the sheriff’s station.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Glenn Aquino at 415-823-8547 or Tulare County Sheriffs by contacting Detective Fabian Serrano or Sgt. Mario Sandoval at 559-802-9572, dispatch at 559-733-6218 or anonymously at tcso@tipnow.com or by text at 559-725-4194.

