Authorities find missing 69-year-old Tulare County woman alive near Shaver Lake

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — Authorities announced Sunday afternoon they located a missing 69-year-old Cutler woman alive in the Sierra Nevada mountains near Shaver Lake.

Presentacion “Precing” Melecio Quinday was found around 1 p.m. southwest of Shaver Lake in rough terrain, according to the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office. She is very dehydrated and rescue crews are working to get her out and airlifted to an area hospital.

The sheriff’s office said they are very grateful for the outcome.

Glenn Aquino, a family member, released the following statement:

The family of Presentacion “Precing” Melecio Quinday is extremely happy to announce their beloved mother has been found and in the process of being airlifted to the hospital. The Quinday family would like to thank every single one of you for your prayers, love, and support from the deepest depths of their hearts! Glenn Aquino

