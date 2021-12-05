Authorities cracking down on illegal street racing in Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KGPE) – The Fresno Police Department is once again cracking down on illegal street racing.

Authorities shared images of vehicles that were towed and impounded in Fresno on Saturday night after reports of illegal street racing were discovered. The drivers of the vehicles were also given citations.

It was a bold message to anyone in Fresno that may be out driving with a modified vehicle.

If you are driving a car that has been lowered, lifted, or has modifications to the exhaust, you may get stopped by police and have your car inspected.

Illegal street racing is a dangerous issue that hasn’t gone away.

“The message from the Fresno Police Department is we have zero tolerance for this type of activity,” said Fresno Police Lt. Paul Cervantes.

It’s a problem not only impacting the City of Fresno but surrounding cities and towns throughout Fresno County as well.

Now, law enforcement agencies say they will work together to combat the issue.

On Saturday night, four cars believed to be involved in street racing were towed and impounded on Blackstone Avenue.

“We encountered some individuals yesterday who met the criteria for modifications to their vehicles, and as a result of those modifications, those vehicles were impounded,” said Lt. Cervantes.

“We followed those individuals for the better part of five hours, we followed those vehicles from one spot to another spot we were very fortunate in that we had H-40 overhead and we were able to utilize recordings,” Lt. Cervantes explained.

Now, anyone driving a modified vehicle will be watched closely by police, and may even be stopped.

“Once you’re on the road you’re subject to the vehicle code, so we’re going to be looking at those type of modifications,” said Lt. Cervantes.

Following reports of illegal street racing shutting down major intersections last month, Fresno Police Chief Paco Balderrama addressed the incident in a Facebook post:

“The Fresno police department is aware of sideshows occurring in our city over the weekend and we have open investigations into them. The recklessness of these events endanger those who are participating, and also innocent person who may be driving by. We are committed to identifying those who organize sideshow events as well as those who participate, and we will hold them accountable.”

It was less than one year ago when 18-year-old Irvin Villareal was trying to flee from police after an illegal street race.

Police say Villareal blew through a red light and slammed into a car killing himself and three others in that other vehicle.

Anyone with information about illegal street racing is asked to call the Fresno Police Department.