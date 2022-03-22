TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Tulare County Sheriff’s Office and Farmersville Police need help locating a missing 12-year-old girl.

McKenzie Hall walked away from her home between 2:30 p.m. and 3:30 p.m. today, on the 700 Block of Farmersville Road in Farmersville. Where she could have been going is unknown at this time.

McKenzie is described by the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office as 4’11 about 145 pounds with short red hair and blue eyes.

Anyone with information about her whereabouts is asked to contact Detective Corona with the Farmersville Police Department at (559) 747-0321.