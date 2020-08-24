Authorities ask for help locating missing, at-risk Merced woman

MERCED, California (KSEE/KGPE) — Authorities in Merced are asking for help locating a missing, at-risk woman on Monday, the Merced County Sheriff’s Office said.

Keith-Ann Reid, 65, of Merced, was last seen leaving her residence around 8 a.m. on Aug. 17. Her home is in the 200 block of Tyler Road in Merced.

The Sheriff’s Office said Reid suffers from Alzheimer’s and experiences short term memory loss.

She is known to take walks from her residence and frequents the north Merced area.

Anyone who has seen Reid — or has information about her location — should contact the Sheriff’s Office at 209-385-7445.

