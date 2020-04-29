Authorities ask for help finding missing, at-risk juvenile in Clovis

CLOVIS, California (KSEE/KGPE) – The Clovis Police Department on Wednesday asked for the public’s help to locate a missing, at-risk juvenile.

In a Facebook post, police said they are looking for 16-year-old Andrew Trippel.

He was last seen near Villa and Bullard avenues on Tuesday around 9 p.m.

Andrew is described as 5-foot-8, 160 pounds, and has black hair and blue eyes.

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Andrew should call the Clovis Police department at (559) 324-2800.

