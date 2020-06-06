Authorities are investigating a car collision that struck a power pole in Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — A car crash which ended with one vehicle involved flipping over and hitting a power pole in Fresno Friday night resulted in no injuries for the drivers involved, according to police.

Authorities say around 8:30 p.m., two vehicles collided at the intersection of Belmont and Glenn Avenues. Both drivers were examined by medical personnel at the scene and were found to be uninjured.

An investigation into the cause of the accident is underway. Officers say drugs and alcohol do not appear to be a factor.

