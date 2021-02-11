Audra McDonald gives Tower Theatre legal fund sizable donation

FRESNO, California (KSEE/KGPE) – Broadway star and Fresno native Audra McDonald made a sizable donation Thursday to the ‘Save The Tower Theatre legal fund’ online.

The GoFundMe account was set up to provide financial backing to challenge the sale of the Tower Theatre to Adventure Church.

As of 9:30 p.m. Thursday, Audra McDonald’s $1,000 was the highest single donation to the online fundraiser – tied with another $1,000 donation by Fresno City College Dr. President Carole Goldsmith.

Adventure Church continues in the process of buying the Tower Theatre, the same location the church is renting to hold in-person services. Escrow on the sale is expected to close next week.