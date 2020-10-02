Auditor releases report on London Wallace incident, determines one officer used unreasonable force

FRESNO, Calif. (KGPE) – More than a year after body cam footage that showed Fresno Police officer Christopher Martinez repeatedly punching then 17-year-old London Wallace went public, independent police auditor John Gliatta released his report on the incident.

Gliatta determined Martinez used unreasonable force. Martinez is identified in the report as Officer 1.

In his report, Gliatta states that Wallace became defensive and began resisting when he was first contacted by Martinez. Martinez is seen punching him several times right before he and other officers attempted to detain him by pushing him to the ground.

RELATED: Fresno Police Department faces excessive force lawsuit after video surfaces of officer punching teenager

Gliatta states that the first three punches were determined to be within policy, but says “it is my opinion punches four through seven could have been avoided since the CP was now bent over with his hand covering his head in an attempt to avoid the punches and was no longer being a threat.”

CP stands for complaining party — in this case, Wallace.

Gliatta didn’t find officer two to be using unreasonable force.

RELATED: ‘Review board without teeth’: London Wallace’s attorney says excessive force incident will go before a jury

Gliatta says in the report that the injury Wallace sustained on his nose was not caused by the punches but by when he was resisting being taken to the ground.

In response to the report released Thursday, Police Chief Andy Hall says in part “I give serious consideration to the OIR findings and recommendations. From this information, I determine the need for Department policy changes, as well as, additional training needs for officers.

RELATED: Concerned Fresno residents call for police auditor’s resignation, after news broke he intentionally held report

He also said he cannot disclose personnel decisions involving discipline but that “appropriate action has been taken to address the level of force applied in the incident.”

The report comes a week after Gliatta said despite finishing the report, he decided to hold off on releasing it because he feared community backlash as he finished it about a week prior to the death of George Floyd.

“The community had some very fragile emotions going on and I didn’t think it would help matters by putting this out because I contradict what the (Fresno Police Department) came up with,” he said.

Callers during the Sept. 24 City Council meeting called for his resignation.

“His trust was hanging by a thread and now the thread has been broken. The independent reviewer must release the audit on London Wallace and Gerald Johnson immediately. He should then resign in shame,” Gloria Hernandez with the Fresno Commission for Police Reform said.

Wallace’s attorney came out with a statement that reads Wallace “is satisfied in regard to the finding of the Office of Independent Review (OIR), regarding excessive force.”

For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.