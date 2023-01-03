FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Auberry Road closure in Fresno County is being extended due to the continuous wet weather conditions forecasted for the Central Valley, officials say.

According to Fresno County’s Public Works and Planning Department, the portion of Auberry Road that is experiencing erosion can be repaired, but it may take 14 days depending on the weather conditions.

Public works officials say the road is still closed to non-locals. The section of Aubery Road in the Alders Springs area by the work site will be closed to all and only emergency vehicles will be allowed through.

Fresno County says that the only detour is Tollhouse Road but anyone using that route should do so cautiously as the road is a narrow and winding two-lane road.