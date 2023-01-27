FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Following weeks of closure, Auberry Road in Fresno County has reopened.

The road, which links the Fresno city area to communities including Auberry, Meadow Lakes, and Alder Springs, was closed on January 2. Images taken by Fresno County officials from Auberry Road showed evidence of a landslide and cracks in the roadway.

Impacted motorists were forced to use Tollhouse Road to get around the closure. Fresno County officials announced on Friday that the route was accessible once again, extending thanks to Fresno County Public Works and Planning County employees who have been working hard to get the road reopened.