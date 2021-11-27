Auberry man arrested for stabbing his mother, killing her boyfriend, deputies say

Booking photo of Bretton Begaye provided by the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office.

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Authorities have identified a man accused of injuring his mother and stabbing her boyfriend to death in Auberry on Friday night.

The Fresno County Sheriff’s Office has identified 29-year-old Bretton Begaye as the suspect in the fatal knife attack that happened around 5:00 p.m. at a home near Auberry Mission and Jose Basin roads.

When deputies arrived in the area, they found a 52-year-old woman, later identified as Begaye’s mother, suffering from severe stab wounds in the parking lot of Mono Winds Casino.

An EMS helicopter rushed the woman to a local hospital, where officials say she is currently in critical, but stable condition.

While investigating, deputies reportedly learned the woman had been stabbed at a home near the casino.

Deputies responded to the home, where they reportedly found and spoke with Begaye.

After speaking with Begaye, deputies entered the home and found 50-year-old Owen ‘KiKi’ Hancock, dead from apparent stab wounds.

Deputies say Hancock was the longtime boyfriend of Begaye’s mother.

Begaye was placed under arrest for murder and attempted murder following the incident.

Authorities say the motive for the stabbing is unknown and the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to please contact Detective Frank

Perez at (559) 600-8207.