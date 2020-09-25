Auberry Branch Library to reopen for limited services

AUBERRY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — The Fresno County Public Library announced Friday that it will reopen the Auberry Branch Library on Monday.

The library will open and resume limited services as it was before due to the Creek Fire.

Library customers in the area can reserve books, CDs, DVDs and other library materials online and pick up items at the library. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, all branches are still closed to the public but offer curbside service.

The Auberry branch, along with the Big Creek and Shaver Lake libraries were closed on Sept. 8 due to the Creek Fire. The Big Creek and Shaver Lake libraries remain closed until further notice.

For more information about Library programs, services, specific branch locations and hours, visit www.fresnolibrary.org or contact Rocky Vang at 559-600-6274.

For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.